Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's 'it has to happen soon' message

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It was an error strewn performance from the Parkhead side in the Europa League clash with missed chances at one end and mistakes in the defensive third.

The team are on a run of just one win in five and the defeat leaves the team bottom of their group.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has to happen soon," Postecoglou said.

"I was disappointed for our fans tonight. They created a great atmosphere, we got such a great start to the game, where we really took it to them.

"It’s one thing being disappointed but there’s got to be a reaction.

“We've been disrupted with a number of injuries, we’ve rebuilt the squad.

"It's not surprising it’s taking time but I still feel even within that we can be better. We’ve just got to persevere, push through it and use the disappointment we have to fuel some fire to turn things around.”

Postecoglou noted the unbelievable saves of Lukáš Hrádecký but was left to rue defensive errors.

“They are a good side and were clinical in the box and we were wasteful. We made some mistakes that you can’t make at this level. Disappointing overall.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.