Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, two Premiership rivals and title winner nominated for SFWA Manager of the Year

The Australian will be looking to claim the award for the second year running but faces competition from Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake as well as two fellow Premiership managers, Aberdeen’s Barry Robson and Stephen Robinson of St Mirren.

Celtic are on the brink of a treble under Postecoglou with only Inverness CT standing in their way in the Scottish Cup final. The team have already matched last season’s achievement of the league and League Cup double having defeated Rangers in the final at Hampden Park and are on course to finish ten points ahead of their rivals in the league.

Robinson, meanwhile, has called guiding St Mirren into the top six his greatest managerial achievement. The Buddies have earned their highest finish since 1985 and are still in the hunt for European football. As for Robson, he only took charge of Aberdeen at the end of January. At that point the team were ten points behind Hearts in the race for third. They go into the final three games, five points ahead of the Capital side. They have won eight of 12 matches under Robson who was awarded a two-year deal, including a seven-game winning run.

McPake has carried out one of the most impressive campaigns in the SPFL, steering Dunfermline Athletic to the League One title. Not only did they make light work of a competitive division, finishing 14 points ahead of rivals Falkirk, they conceded just 21 goals in 36, the best defensive record in the SPFL.