Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou reveals length of time Kyogo Furuhashi will miss through injury

Kyogo Furuhashi will be absent for three to four weeks through injury, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 10th September 2021, 1:32 pm
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi will be missing for at least a month. Picture: SNS
The Parkhead sensation was forced off during Japan’s match with China on Tuesday after going down without any contact.

The cinch Premiership side were relieved to find the 26-year-old won’t be absent long-term, though he’ll still miss a number of important games in the coming weeks.

Postecoglou said: “He picked up an injury playing with the national team. We have him back now and initial assessment, we are looking at three to four weeks at this stage. He’s optimistic about working hard to get back.”

The forward is likely to be absent for the club’s first two matches in the Europa League group stages as Ange Postecoglou’s side take on Real Betis in Seville before hosting Bayer Leverkusen.

He’ll could also miss cinch Premiership contests against Ross County, Livingston, Dundee United and Aberdeen, and the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash with Raith Rovers.

