Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou opens up on life in Glasgow and makes 'few shots around my weight' wisecrack

To outsiders, it can seem that the manager of Celtic can never be off. Never escape the glare, never say anything without his every syllable being picked apart, and never even go about his life away from his duties without there being a target on his back.

Ange Postecoglou, though, has had little sense of such claustrophobia across his 20 months since pitching up in Scotland. “I’ve a family and we go about our business. It’s as simple as that,” said the Australian. “Whether there are eyes on you or people are hanging onto your every word, I’ve got nothing to hide, I don’t fear what I am going to say, so there is nothing I need to feel sort of anxious about.

“And the people have been really nice. Very welcoming, very kind. I haven’t had any sort of aggro from anyone. The family has really enjoyed the whole experience and I have enjoyed the work environment that I am in and the people I am sharing it with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are always a bit wary when teenage boys are coming up to you, because you don’t know what you are going to get. I’ve had a few shots around my weight – but that’s just at home from my missus, mate… Apart from that people have been really kind. They are quick to share their allegiances with me so I know straight away whether they're a Celtic person or not. They feel the need to tell me that. Within that context, people have been very respectful and I’d like to think I’ve been the same.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is enjoying living and working in Scotland.

“It’s just about how you kinda want to embrace everything you do and I always think I am in a position of privilege where I love what I do, I love managing, I love being involved in football and I really enjoy the company of the people I am sharing that journey with. My family, I’m blessed in that sense.