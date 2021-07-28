Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou makes huge call in starting XI to face Midtjylland in crunch Champions League qualifier
The Celtic starting XI for their second-leg clash with Danish hosts Midtjylland.
Ange Postecoglou has made the first big decision of his Celtic managerial career with the decision to drop Greek international goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas following his error against Midtjylland last week and being questionable for a couple of goals in the 6-2 friendly defeat to West Ham United.
It doesn’t seem like there’s much of a future left for the £5.5 million signing last summer as he drops to the bench for this crunch Champions League encounter.
The teams are tied at one-goal apiece after the first leg at Celtic Park. The winner tonight will go on to the third round of qualifying and, remember, there is no away goals rule anymore.
Celtic’s substitutes are: Barkas, Doohan, Ajeti, Rogic, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Shaw, Robertson, Forrest, Montgomery.
And the starting XI is...