Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou makes huge call in starting XI to face Midtjylland in crunch Champions League qualifier

Ange Postecoglou has made the first big decision of his Celtic managerial career with the decision to drop Greek international goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas following his error against Midtjylland last week and being questionable for a couple of goals in the 6-2 friendly defeat to West Ham United.

It doesn’t seem like there’s much of a future left for the £5.5 million signing last summer as he drops to the bench for this crunch Champions League encounter.

The teams are tied at one-goal apiece after the first leg at Celtic Park. The winner tonight will go on to the third round of qualifying and, remember, there is no away goals rule anymore.

Celtic’s substitutes are: Barkas, Doohan, Ajeti, Rogic, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Shaw, Robertson, Forrest, Montgomery.

And the starting XI is...

1. GK - Scott Bain Once again Vasilis Barkas has been forced to give up the gloves, this time coming after his mistake in the first leg. Bain has been trusted to take his place. Photo: ] - SNS Group Buy photo

2. DR - Anthony Ralston With no other senior right-back as yet at the club, the Scot takes the position almost by default. Photo: ] - SNS Group Buy photo

3. DL - Greg Taylor The Scottish international has been preferred to Boli Bolingoli throughout pre-season and keeps his place here. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Buy photo

4. DC - Stephen Welsh Incredibly, the 21-year-old comes into this game as the senior member of the centre-back pair. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Buy photo