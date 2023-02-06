Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou listed among early contenders for Leeds job

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been listed as one of the contenders to become the new manager of Leeds United.

The Elland Road outfit sacked American coach Jesse Marsch on Monday afternoon following a string of poor results that have them just above the relegation zone of the English Premier League.

Leeds’ former assistant Carlos Coberan has been named as the early frontrunner for the job, with most bookmakers naming him the favourite at odds of 6/5, with Marcelo Bielsa – the club’s manager before Marsch – also one of the principals at 6/1, alongside ex-Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss Mauricio Pocchetino.

Postecoglou, who guided Celtic to the cinch Premiership title last season and is chasing a domestic treble this term, is the fourth-favourite with most oddsmen at 7/1. The Australian was also linked with Brighton earlier in the season.

