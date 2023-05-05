Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has his say on immigrant picture of him from 52 years ago

The picture shows him as a five-year-old, holding up his immigration number 24, on entering Australia after leaving behind his Greek homeland. The now 57-year-old as the outsider who would go on to become embedded in the cultural life of his adopted home has been replayed in his professional existence in Japan, and now Scotland, where an adoring Celtic support now treat him very much as one of their own. That many modern-day migrants are not so well received does not appear to be lost on the Greek-Australian.

“That is the story of many immigrants, mate, I’m not alone,” said the Celtic manager of the snapshot of humanity in one simple image. “We were a family who had to leave everything behind and arrive in a new country with nothing and those are the sacrifices my parents made. And what I have tried to do is honour them. There is a story there which a lot of people can relate to … being an immigrant, being displaced, you can still contribute and add to any nation that adopts you. I’d like to think I’ve done that every country I’ve been.

“I was born in Greece, I’m very proud of that, I grew up in Australia, I’m proud of that. More importantly, I have tried to make a contribution wherever I have been. My family were given an opportunity in a new country to start a new life. It is 1970 so it goes to show you. Look, I can’t remember that time. All the memories I have of them are through seeing photos. And I often see pictures today of young immigrant children arriving, very similar types of photos, and you understand what they are going through, and it tugs at you.”