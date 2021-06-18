Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou completes quarantine and has important face-to-face meeting

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian was appointed last week after Celtic agreed a deal with Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos, but the 55-year-old had to stay in the confines of a hotel room upon his arrival in the UK due to coronavirus rules.

However, he has completed the necessary time in isolation and the Glasgow club revealed that he has already met incoming chief exec McKay in London where they will also take in Scotland v England tonight at Wembley.

A statement on the Celtic website read: “After travelling to the UK from Japan, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has completed the required initial period of quarantine, through the UK Government Test to Release scheme in England and has been straight down to work with incoming chief executive Dom McKay.

“Ange and Dom met in London today [Friday] to continue working on preparations for the new season.

“Ange will also watch his Celtic stars within the Scotland squad take on England at Wembley this evening.

“It is planned that Ange will be in Glasgow next week as the bulk of the first team playing squad returns for pre-season training.

“After a period of training at Lennoxtown, Ange and the squad will then travel to our training camp in Wales, from July 5-14.