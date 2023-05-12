Celtic boss amongst 4-man Manager of the Year shortlist including Premiership top-six rival and league winners

All Sections
PFA Scotland has announced the four nominees for Manager of the Year with Ange Postecolgou in the running to retain the award he won last year. The Celtic boss is joined on the shortlist by St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson, Dunfermline Athletic's James McPake and Darren Young of Stirling Albion.

By Joel Sked
Published 12th May 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:30 BST
The Australia is on course to lead the club to a treble having won the League Cup earlier this year before securing back-to-back league titles on Sunday when his side defeated Heart 2-0 at Tynecastle Park. Postecoglou has transformed Celtic since taking over in the summer of 2021. Not only has he had a fantastic track record when it comes to recruitment – four of his signings are in the running for the Player and Young Player of the Year awards – but he has the team playing a positive, attacking style of football. Such success has led the former Socceroos boss to be linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

Buddies boss Robinson has steered St Mirren to their highest league finish since the 1984/85 season. Like Postecoglou, he has impressed with his recruitment this campaign. The team are still looking to finish the season in the European spots.

McPake had the Pars stroll to League One success, finishing 14 points above rivals Falkirk. He did so losing just once game and with the best defensive record in the SPFL, conceding just 21 goals in 36 matches. It is the second promotion on the former Hibs captain’s CV. Young won League Two for the second time, taking the Binos into League One with an impressive campaign.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson are amongst the nominees for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson are amongst the nominees for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
