Celtic boost as Mikey Johnston signs new long-term contract

Celtic have received a significant boost ahead of the derby clash against Rangers with the news that Mikey Johnston has signed a new contract.

The Scotland Under-21 attacker has put pen to paper on a five-year deal that ties him to the club until at least the summer of 2025.

Johnston, 20, came through the Celtic Youth Academy and has made 45 first-team appearances to date, scoring 11 goals, six goals of them this season.

His pace and skill have impressed and he is in the squad for Sunday's match against Rangers at Celtic Park.

Johnston, who was sidelined by a hip/groin injury in the early part of the season, told Celtic TV: “It’s a great present to have. Christmas was great with the family, and I’m just delighted now to get this done.

“I’ve had the downside of the injury, so that halted my progress a wee bit this year, but I’m just trying to get back fit and get as many games as possible to get my stats up. There are always going to be ups and downs in football, and there are things you can learn from, and if you can overcome it mentally, then that will hold you in good stead.

“I’m always happy to help the team wherever I’m needed, and I’m always happy to score goals and create goals for the team when I can. Hopefully I can keep doing that in the future.”