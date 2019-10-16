Celtic boost ahead of Lazio clash, huge injury news for Hearts, joy for Rangers youngster - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Boost for Celtic ahead of Lazio clash
Reports in Italy claim Lazio have been hit with a partial, not full, stadium closure by UEFA in response to fans making fascist salutes - a boost for Hoops fans hoping to attend the match. (The Scotsman)