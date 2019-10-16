Celtic boost ahead of Lazio clash, huge injury news for Hearts, joy for Rangers youngster - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Reports in Italy claim Lazio have been hit with a partial, not full, stadium closure by UEFA in response to fans making fascist salutes - a boost for Hoops fans hoping to attend the match. (The Scotsman)

1. Boost for Celtic ahead of Lazio clash

Reports in Italy claim Lazio have been hit with a partial, not full, stadium closure by UEFA in response to fans making fascist salutes - a boost for Hoops fans hoping to attend the match. (The Scotsman)
Peter Haring is set to make a return to the Hearts' matchday squad for the visit of Rangers, having been sidelined since May with a pelvic issue. (Evening News)

2. Haring set for Hearts return

Peter Haring is set to make a return to the Hearts' matchday squad for the visit of Rangers, having been sidelined since May with a pelvic issue. (Evening News)
Hearts are continuing to work towards a contract extension for Aaron Hickey and are unfazed by ongoing speculation about their burgeoning teenage full-back. (Evening News)

3. Hearts calm over Hickey links

Hearts are continuing to work towards a contract extension for Aaron Hickey and are unfazed by ongoing speculation about their burgeoning teenage full-back. (Evening News)
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has continued his fine form for France, netting a hat-trick for the u21s in a 5-3 win over Slovakia last night. (Various)

4. Edouard nets hat-trick

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has continued his fine form for France, netting a hat-trick for the u21s in a 5-3 win over Slovakia last night. (Various)
