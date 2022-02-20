Celtic title claim from Giorgos Giakoumakis after hat-trick hero fires 'better team' boast

His triple - earned with finishes from his right-foot, left-foot and then head - allowed Celtic to stretch their cinch Premiership lead over Rangers to three points after the Ibrox side drew away to Dundee United earlier in the day. And, citing the 3-0 derby mauling a fortnight ago, Giakoumakis has no doubts Celtic will continue to show they are the country's top team across the league run-in.

“We knew, of course we knew,” he said of going into the Dundee encounter aware of the outcome at Tannadice. “Of course it is something that gives us bigger motivation, but sometimes it also gives you a little bit of pressure if you know the bad result of your opponents.

“So, I don’t think that we stuck on their result, that’s their part, our part is to win every single game. We showed that we are a better team, that’s obvious. We showed that we work harder on the field. I hope and I think that we will win the championship. It’s something we really want for us, for the club and for the fans.

Celtic's Giorgios Giakoumakis celebrates making it 3-2 at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“We have a very strong squad. Every single player can be in the first XI and make a difference and help the team. Also, I think we work a lot, we work hard every day in the training centre and we show that in the games. So, I think that with this hard work we can achieve many things. This squad is very good, I think it’s the best in the league, and I think we’re a well prepared team for every single game. We have a very good plan, we try to stay committed to the plan. I think we are better in every single part of the team.”

Ange Postecoglou did however highlight concern over Celtic’s two set-piece concessions: “If they can just lob balls in the box and we concede, that’s not good. It’s something we need to address, have a little more conviction in our box, the same way we do in the opposition box. There are definitely lessons in there but that’s part of our continual improvement as a team.”

