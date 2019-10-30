C

Celtic battle three clubs for young winger, Livingston tease Rangers on Twitter, Celtic loanee coming back to Lennoxtown, Hibs ponder injured star's return, Hearts ace back in action - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

Celtic are one of four clubs battling it out to sign Edinburgh kid Bruno Davidson. The 15-year-old is also on the radar of Southampton, Sunderland and Wolves as he weighs up where to sign his first professional deal. (Scottish Sun)

1. Celtic chase winger

Celtic boss Neil Lennon refuses to get carried away with talk of a title race so early in the season, saying a number of things could happen between now and the business end of the season. (The Scotsman)

2. Lennon refuses to talk title race

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister has hinted the Ibrox side have removed captain James Tavernier from penalty-kick responsibility in the wake of his recent struggles from the spot. (The Scotsman)

3. Rangers make Tavernier decision

Assistant boss Robbie Stockdale has admitted theres a huge temptation to rush Martin Boyle back into action in a bid to help kick-start Hibs faltering season. (Evening News)

4. Hibs tempted over Boyle

