Celtic battle three clubs for young winger, Livingston tease Rangers on Twitter, Celtic loanee coming back to Lennoxtown, Hibs ponder injured star's return, Hearts ace back in action - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.
1. Celtic chase winger
Celtic are one of four clubs battling it out to sign Edinburgh kid Bruno Davidson. The 15-year-old is also on the radar of Southampton, Sunderland and Wolves as he weighs up where to sign his first professional deal. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic boss Neil Lennon refuses to get carried away with talk of a title race so early in the season, saying a number of things could happen between now and the business end of the season. (The Scotsman)