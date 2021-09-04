Celtic B team eliminated in strong day for Championship sides in SPFL Trust Trophy

Ciaran Dickson scores for Celtic B on his debut following his move from Rangers. Picture: SNS

The colts side were down 2-0 in the first 26 minutes after Robbie Muirhead added to teenager Michael Garrity’s opener.

Debutant Ciaran Dickson, who crossed the Glasgow divide with his signing after being let go by Rangers, netted a terrific long-range effort to bring the young Bhoys back into things but Cameron Blues restored Morton’s two-goal advantage midway through the second half.

The big losers of the round were St Mirren’s B side as they went down 6-0 to Albion Rovers. Youngster Kyle Doherty netted four in the tie at Cliftonhill.

Aberdeen B join Rangers as the only under-21 side left in the competition after managing to overcome Arbroath on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw. The Ibrox side play Ayr United on Tuesday.

It was a happier day for the rest of the Championship as Partick Thistle defeated Stranraer 2-0 and a Billy Mckay double helped Inverness CT to thump Buckie Thistle 4-0 in the Highland capital.

Stenhousemuir managed to fight their way to a 0-0 draw away to Cove Rangers, who play a level above, but eventually succumbed to a loss on penalties.

Montrose eliminated Stirling with a 1-0 triumph, Alloa won 2-0 at Cowdenbeath and East Fife went to Peterhead and left with a 1-0 win.

Dunfermline’s squad issues meant the cancellation of their match against Elgin City with the League Two outfit being handed a 3-0 victory as a result.

