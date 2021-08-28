Celtic B caught up in 'Covid-related issue' as match postponed two hours before kick-off

Tommy McIntyre’s side were due to face Edinburgh University at East Peffermill this afternoon, but the match has been postponed just over two hours before it was due to kick-off at 3pm.
A statement from the Lowland League read: “Game off. Unfortunately, today’s match against between Edinburgh University and Celtic B has been postponed due to a covid related issue.”
Meanwhile, Rangers B take on Vale of Leithen at Dumbarton Stadium, kick-off 3pm.
