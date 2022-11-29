Celtic 'aware' of good position but full focus is on 'their own stuff' despite changes at Rangers

Matt O’Riley says Celtic are “aware” of the good position they are in right now in the cinch Premiership but insists they will continue to focus purely on themselves after Rangers changed managers in the past week.

Matt O'Riley wants Celtic to show more consistency in their performance levels.

The defending league champions are currently nine points ahead of the Ibrox outfit at the World Cup break-point of the Premiership, which forced Rangers into sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst and replacing him with Michael Beale on Monday evening. While content with the lead they have at this point in the season. O’Riley wants Celtic to be more consistent in the next part of the campaign and stressed that what goes on outside of the Parkhead is of little concern to them.

“We’re aware it’s a good position in the league to be in,” O’Riley said. “We’re aware of the table. But at the same time, we’re not really looking at it. We’re just focusing on our own stuff every day.

“That sounds a boring answer, I know. But it’s true. There’s a process and if we keep following it, I’m sure we’ll be in a good place. We can still improve on the level we’ve been showing. I know we’ve won all but one of the games before the break – but we can be more convincing in how we win.”