Celtic ask for Rangers and Hibs matches to be rescheduled after closed-door order

Celtic are due to face Hibs and Rangers at home during the affected period.

From Boxing Day, football matches in Scotland can only be played in front of up to 500 fans for the next three weeks as the country grapples with surging omicron Covid-19 cases.

Celtic have two home matches in this period – against Hibs on December 29 and Rangers on January 2 – as well as a trip to St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

A statement from the club read: “Everyone at Celtic recognises the difficulties presented to society by the current pandemic, and the health and safety of all must always be our priority.

“In light of today’s announcement regarding supporters attending matches, Celtic can confirm that it has today requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the fixtures affected by the regulations announced.

“The game owes it to supporters to explore all opportunities to maximise the prospect of all supporters being able to attend matches and support the game they love.”