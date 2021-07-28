'Celtic are just one big Ponzi scheme': Furious Celtic fans rage on Twitter after fourth consecutive Champions League failure

A dejected Tony Ralston at full-time as Celtic lose to Midtjylland in Champions League qualification. Picture: Getty

This is how the fans reacted on social media:

@gigpod: “A lot of screaming, and rightly so, regarding our goalie, defence and striker situation but our midfield is also needing addressed. The way that this mob have had their foot on our neck in the middle of the pitch since the goal is a real worry.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@20MinuteTims: “You’ve got to laugh, otherwise you’d greet. It’s the same every single year, sick of saying it. Sick of hearing it.”

@tic_tac_tic: “Absolute murder. We all knew things were shambolic but to see it laid bare like that. Forrest, just back from injury, the only player on a bench of 8 outfield players reasonably trusted. Back 5 not fit for purpose despite decent efforts. Edouard, Turnbull, Christie... Torture.”

@EtienneBojan: “Celtic are just one big Ponzi scheme that I’ll never make any money out of. The fanbase is now toxic. The product is substandard. The future is bleak. Until the boardroom is fumigated, the club will continue to be bastardised until there is nothing left of what started in 1888.”

@CelticGossip: “The board should be ashamed of themselves, if they had any decency (which tories don't) they would resign on mass. They are not fit for purpose and are a disgrace. #sacktheboard HH”

@TheTweetofShaun: “The blame isn't 100% on Postecoglou but he's f***** it tonight. Playing Bain over Barkas was an incredibly stupid decision. Not subbing Soro, Edouard and Turnbull was foolish. The manager lost us the game tonight.”

@dannyh677: “Time for Dom McKay to give us answers. He came in early and what has he done? Absolutely nothing. The club is an utter shambles. SACK THE BOARD.”

@olegtoshev1: “Today we played with 10 people. Edward was too lazy to watch the match even though he was on the field. He has to be sold tonight. it doesn't matter who is our coach and who is our executive director if we don't spend money on quality players.”

@NotoriousBAG_: “Saw this coming, we are so far off it, on the pitch and off it. An absolute disgrace, every season.”

Message from the editor