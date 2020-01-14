Celtic announce signing of Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok

Have your say

Celtic have announced the signing of Polish striker Patryk Klimala - by posting a video on popular app TikTok.

The 21-year-old, dubbed by some as the "new Robert Lewandowski" has netted seven goals in 18 appearances for Polish top-flight side Jagiellonia Bialystok this season.

He is Celtic's first signing of the January transfer window, and arrives for a fee of around £3.5 million on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Klimala has been capped five times by Poland at Under-21 level, with two goals.

Celtic announced his arrival by posting a video featuring club mascot Hoopy the Huddle Hound on the video app TikTok.