Celtic announce departure of Olivier Ntcham as midfielder thanks fans for support

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham has left Celtic after four years with the Parkhead club. Picture: SNS

The midfielder took to Instagram to thank everyone involved with the club over his four years as he announced he was moving on. Celtic then sent out a tweet verifying the news, saying the player’s contract had “come to an end”.

The tweet read in full: “The club can confirm that Olivier Ntcham’s contract with #CelticFC has come to an end. Everyone at the club wishes Oli nothing but success for the future.”

It is unsure where the 25-year-old will be heading next. On Saturday evening, while Celtic were losing to Hearts, Ntcham was back in Marseille to watch the club he spent some time on loan in the second half of last season.

On Sunday he posted a picture of his famous winning goal in the 2-1 Europa League victory away to Lazio with a message to the fans.

He wrote: “I would like to thank everyone at Celtic for the 3 years in half (sic) l was there.

"Thanks to all the coaching, the staff, the players and everyone working at the club.

"Finally, I would like to thank the loyal supporters who have always supported us.

"I wish you all the best for the future."

Ntcham arrived at Celtic Park in the summer of 2017, joining from Manchester City in a deal that was reportedly worth £5 million.

He helped the club to three successive trebles, though he was absent from the squad for the 2019/20 Scottish Cup final victory.

