Celtic announce 9th signing of the summer with season-long loan for international

The 26-year-old joins from Rubin Kazan for the season.

Abildgaard, who has one cap for Denmark, reinforces Ange Postecoglou’s midfield options.

He played nearly 100 games for Aalborg in his homeland before making the switch to Russia, making 62 appearances for Kazan where he was a team-mate of Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksbanovic. His last appearance came in May.

“This is a day I’ve been very much looking forward to ever since I heard the possibility of coming here,” he told Celtic TV.

“My main strengths are as a holding midfielder, and I’ll do whatever the manager and the coaching staff will require from me.

'Due to my physique, I’m very strong, I will win my duels, and I’m able to be the link between our defence and our attacking players.'

Abildgaard becomes the ninth summer signing, following Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Benjamin Siegrist, Aaron Mooy, Mortiz Jenz, Daizen Maeda, Alexandro Bernabei and Haksabanovic.