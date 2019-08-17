Celtic and Scotland youngster signs for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have announced the capture of 16-year-old Liam Morrison from Celtic.

The defender has been capped at Under-16 and Under-17 level for Scotland and featured in Celtic's pre-season games, but has opted to continue his career with the Bundesliga giants.

Morrison will join the German champions' development team.

Bayern Campus boss Jochen Sauer said: "Liam had many offers from well-known European clubs."

"We are very glad that he has decided on us. He is a robust, physically strong defender who also brings a lot of quality in his play."