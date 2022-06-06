Celtic and Rangers 'very interested' in €3.5m Wales forward

The 21-year-old is understood to be available this summer following a fruitful loan spell at Cercle Brugge in the Belgian top-flight.

Cercle revealed they won’t make the move permanent for €3.5million after reportedly failing to come to an agreement with the player, while a move to Anderlecht fell through following Vincent Kompany’s departure.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matondo, who was an unused substitute in Wales’ 1-0 win over Ukraine to reach the World Cup, will therefore return to parent club Schalke 04.

The German giants won promotion back to the Bundesliga and will look to sell the versatile forward this summer with a year left on his deal.

WAZ reports there are a number of interested clubs around Europe, including Celtic and Rangers.

He impressed for Brugge with ten goals in 27 appearances which has led to interest from the English Premier League and clubs in France.