Celtic and Rangers set to learn Colts fate as clubs prepare for final vote

Rangers Colts reached the semi-final of the Challenge Cup in the curtailed 2019-20 season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Lowland League clubs will conduct an official vote on whether to allow the 'B' sides to parachute into the top division below the SPFL after an indicative ballot two weeks ago came out 11-5 in favour, with newly-promoted Kelty Hearts abstaining.

That set the wheels in motion for a change to league rules that would allow the plans to come to fruition, with another majority vote required at tonight’s AGM in order to force through the plans.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is to allow the Old Firm reserve sides to enter the league for one season only, with both Celtic and Rangers paying £25,000 as an entry fee.

To proceed, SLFL clubs will have to agree to waive Rule F7 in the league constitution, which stipulates that any alterations to the rules must be submitted to the secretary, in writing, on or before April 30. The indicative vote was not held until May 10.

The East, West and South of Scotland Football Leagues have already taken aim at the Lowland League over the plans.

In a lengthy statement, the three leagues called into question the “sporting integrity” of the proposal and expressed their dismay at the lack of “discussion or consideration” for other clubs in the pyramid structure.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said the plan would benefit the development of young players and the Scottish national national team, while Celtic caretaker boss John Kennedy said it is "something I would support massively" and thinks that other top-flight clubs could follow the Old Firm's lead.