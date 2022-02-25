Celtic and Rangers Scottish Cup quarter-final dates and kick-off times confirmed

It had previously been confirmed that Hearts will host St Mirren at Tynecastle on Saturday, March 12 with a 7.45pm kick-off with the match broadcast live on BBC Scotland, with Hibs travelling to face Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday, March 13 for a 12.30pm kick-off in the live televised BBC One fixture.

The Scottish FA were awaiting the conclusion of Thursday’s Europa League and Europa Conference League fixtures involving Rangers and Celtic respectively before confirming when their Scottish Cup quarter-final ties would take place.

Now it has been announced that Dundee v Rangers will take place at Dens Park on Sunday, March 13 with a 4pm kick-off live on Premier Sports while Dundee United v Celtic will go ahead at Tannadice on Monday, March 14 with a 7.45pm kick-off, also live on Premier Sports.

The Scottish Cup trophy is pictured at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)