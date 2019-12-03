Celtic and Rangers 'join race to sign £1m-rated defender'

Have your say

Celtic and Rangers are keeping tabs on defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 17-year-old has burst on to the scene at Carlisle United this season and is attracting interest from around the UK.

Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Picture: Getty

Glasgow's rivals have begun scouting the towering centre-back, with Celtic's director of football Nick Hammond thought to have watched the player personally last month.

Branthwaite has made eight appearances this campaign for the League Two club.

Chris Beech's side are bracing themselves for offers in the January transfer window, with Branthwaite reportedly worth £1 million.