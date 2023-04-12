Celtic and Rangers 'interested' in rising international star as European rivals move to front of queue

Celtic and Rangers are losing the race to land Everton youngster Isaac Price, according to a report.

The 19-year-old looks set to depart Goodison Park this summer with Standard Liege said to be favourites to sign the rising star who made his senior international breakthrough with Northern Ireland last month.

According to the Liverpool Echo, both Old Firm clubs were showing an interest in the midfielder, who has made two first-team appearances for the Toffees, but he has now opened talks over a pre-contract move to the Belgian outfit.

Price joined the Everton academy aged seven and made his Premier League debut as a substitute in a 5-1 loss to Arsenal on the final day of last season.

Everton's Isaac Price competes for the ball with Celtic's Rocco Vatta during the Sydney Super Cup match last November. (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)

He also played against Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup clash last November with then Everton boss Frank Lampard highlighting the teenager as the best player on the park.