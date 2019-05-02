Celtic and Rangers fined by SFA for Old Firm melee

Celtic and Rangers have each been fined £7,500 for the post-match melee which occurred at the end of the last Old Firm encounter.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Celtic and Rangers players were involved in a bust up at the end of the last Old Firm encounter. Picture: SNS

Celtic were celebrating a 2-1 victory over their rivals when Andy Halliday angrily reacted to Scott Brown doing so in front of the visiting support.

This led to several players getting involved in a pushing and shoving contest, with Halliday receiving a second yellow card for the incident.

Alfredo Morelos had already been sent off earlier in the match, while Ryan Kent was handed retrospective action for lashing out at Brown following James Forrest’s late winner.

Brown was cited with a charge of “failing to act in the best interests of association football” but was cleared following a hearing last week.