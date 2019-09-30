Celtic and Rangers eye free-scoring striker, former Ibrox star decides to retire, Steven Gerrard in Liverpool's thoughts, Hibs receive boost on injury front - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Monday 30 September 2019 08:09
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Dundee United.
1. Celtic and Rangers eye Shankland
Celtic and Rangers are both keeping an eye on striker Lawrence Shankland as the in-form Dundee United star bagged another hat-trick at the weekend. (Daily Record)
SNS
2. Brown wants to atone
Celtic have made no secret of their desire for revenge against Cluj in the Europa League this week and captain Scott Brown has more reason than most having given away a penalty in the 4-3 loss at Parkhead. (The Scotsman)
SNS
Hearts manager Craig Levein insists the club have done everything to avoid injuries but are powerless to stop collisions like the one involving Craig Halkett at St Mirren. (Evening News)
SNS
4. McAuley retires
Former Rangers centre-back Gareth McAuley has decided to retire after failing to find a new club following his release from Ibrox in the summer. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
