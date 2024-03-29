Celtic and Rangers end away ticket impasse - how many each fanbase will get at Parkhead and Ibrox

Rangers and Celtic have reached an agreement to grant around five per cent of the tickets in their stadium to away supporters for the Old Firm derby matches from next season onwards.

The two clubs have been at loggerheads in recent years, both chopping each other’s allocations in a tit-for-tat manner stemming from the Light Blues’ decision to reduce the number of visiting fans allowed in after Steven Gerrard’s arrival as manager in 2018. More than 7,000 away supporters were traditionally allowed to attend Glasgow derbies, but there have been none present at recent matches between the teams, with Celtic citing safety concerns around having such a small number of fans for such a highly-charged fixture when they refused the offer of 700 tickets for Ibrox earlier this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This situation was widely deemed as detrimental to the spectacle of what was previously viewed as one of Europe’s most historic fixtures. Scottish Professional Football League rules merely stated that the home club must make provision for the admission of a “reasonable” number of visiting supporters at every home league match. However, the league’s governing body has now intervened to help find a solution.

Celtic fans will be back in Ibrox from next season - and the same arrangement will be made for Rangers supporters at Parkhead.

“Following engagement with both clubs, the SPFL is pleased to confirm that Rangers FC and Celtic FC will provide ticket allocations of around 5 per cent for away supporters, for SPFL matches between the two clubs,” read a statement from the SPFL on Friday. “This will be effective from Scottish Premiership season 2024/25, subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park. It does not affect the remaining two league matches between the clubs in season 2023/24, which will remain at a zero allocation for away supporters.”