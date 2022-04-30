Celtic and Rangers defenders get deserved recognition in latest batch of award nominees

A surprise omission for some from the PFA Scotland awards, the on-loan American defender has been an impressive figure at the heart of Celtic’s defence and has been given deserved recognition for his performances since joining from Tottenham Hotspur.
Carter-Vickers, who recently scored the winning goal in an Old Firm clash with Rangers at Ibrox, is joined on the SFWA shortlist by his team-mate and Celtic captain Callum McGregor.
There is also a nomination for Rangers skipper James Tavernier, who was also left out of the the PFA list. The full-back has helped guide Rangers to the Europa League semi-finals and the Scottish Cup final, being a driving force in attack and defence.
Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who has been one of the club’s best players this season, makes up the shortlist.