Celtic and Rangers defenders get deserved recognition in latest batch of award nominees

Rangers' James Tavernier and Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers have been nominated for awards.

A surprise omission for some from the PFA Scotland awards, the on-loan American defender has been an impressive figure at the heart of Celtic’s defence and has been given deserved recognition for his performances since joining from Tottenham Hotspur.

Carter-Vickers, who recently scored the winning goal in an Old Firm clash with Rangers at Ibrox, is joined on the SFWA shortlist by his team-mate and Celtic captain Callum McGregor.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a nomination for Rangers skipper James Tavernier, who was also left out of the the PFA list. The full-back has helped guide Rangers to the Europa League semi-finals and the Scottish Cup final, being a driving force in attack and defence.