Celtic and Rangers 'contact clubs' about extended stay in Lowland League - meeting planned, similar fee

Both Glasgow clubs were admitted for the current campaign as a one-off experiment, but both have seen the season as a success and are keen to remain in the division.

The Lowland League is to hold a general meeting on March 21, according to the Daily Mail, and a vote will be taken as to whether Celtic and Rangers will be readmitted for the 2022/23 campaign.

The duo paid £25,000 to play in the competition this season and it is expected a similar fee would be required again. Neither Celtic or Rangers’ teams can be promoted, although their presence did not stop Bonnyrigg Rose winning the title earlier this month. They are currently 13 points clear of Celtic B in second place.

Celtic's Bosun Lawal scores to make it 2-1 during the Lowland League Match between Bonnyrigg Rose and Celtic B at New Dundas Park on July 17, 2021.

A Lowland League spokesperson was quoted as saying: “A formal discussion about any future involvement of guest clubs is scheduled to take place at our planned General Meeting with clubs later this month.

“As ever, we are open to ideas that can progress the Lowland League – and Scottish football as a whole – but it has to be a collaborative process with our members."

The appearance of the Colts teams in Scotland’s pyramid structure caused some consternation among Scottish football fans and it is understood that they would be the only two senior teams represented, with Hearts and Hibs not planning to submit an entry.