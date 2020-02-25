Celtic and Rangers battle for defender, fringe man to face Braga, Huddersfield eye Celtic ace, Hearts and Hibs latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...







Rivals scout Gills defender

Celtic and Rangers could go head-to-head this summer in a bid to sign highly-rated Gillingham defender Jack Tucker. The 20-year-old, valued at around £1.5 million, has been watched by both Old Firm clubs since the start of the year but other teams including Aston Villa and West Ham are also keen. (The Sun)



Gerrard prepared to start Kamberi in Braga showdown

Steven Gerrard has no fears about Florian Kamberi’s ability to replace the suspended Alfredo Morelos against Braga tomorrow night as he prepares to hand the on-loan Hibs striker his first start for Rangers. (The Scotsman)



Tykes eye Gordon

Huddersfield are keen on signing veteran Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon when his Hoops contract runs out in the summer. The Terriers currently have two loanee goalkeepers set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season and are in the market for an experienced No.1. (Daily Record)



Hearts remain keen on Gordon

Hearts are also understood to be keen on bringing former Tynecastle favourite Gordon back to the club, but a lot hinges on which league Daniel Stendel's side are in for next season. (The Sun)



Cup fears for Hibs

Hibs could be without Joe Newell as well as the suspended Fraser Murray, leaving them light on the left for Friday night's visit of Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. A place in the last four is at stake but Newell will be assessed this week with Murray's red card for the club's reserves ruling him out of Friday night. (Various)



Seagulls to run rule over Accies starlet

Brighton are weighing up a move for Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton and have taken the 17-year-old on trial. A statement from the club read: "This isn’t something the club would normally agree to, however, given our close connection with previous manager Billy Reid, we’re happy for Brighton to see Jamie in their own environment." (STV)



Helander can help boost Gers performances

Steven Gerrard has admitted he is desperate for the return of Swedish international Filip Helander - so Rangers can tighten up at the back. (The Sun)



O'Donnell: Alessio appointment cost us third

Kilmarnock and Scotland defender Stephen O'Donnell has claimed the decision to appoint Italian manager Angelo Alessio last summer cost the Rugby Park side the chance of repeating their third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Mail)



Ofcom 'won't take action against Sky Sports' over Morelos interview

TV watchdog Ofcom will take no action against Sky Sports for their mistranslated interview with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, after a complaint from Celtic. (Glasgow Times)