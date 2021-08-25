Celtic and Rangers B teams learn SPFL Trust Trophy second round fixture dates

Dates have been set for the second round of fixtures in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 6:36 pm
The SPFL Trust Trophy second round fixture list has been set.
Celtic B will host Morton at the Penny Cars Stadium, Airdrie on Saturday, September 4, kick-off 3pm, while Rangers B welcome Ayr United to the C&G Systems Stadium, Dumbarton on Tuesday, September 14, 7.30pm kick-off.

The full fixture list is as follows:

Tuesday, August 31 - Hamilton v Hearts B (7.45pm).

Friday, September 3 - Airdrieonians v Queen’s Park (7.45pm).

Saturday, September 4 (3pm unless stated) - Aberdeen B v Arbroath, Cove Rangers v Stenhousemuir, Cowdenbeath v Alloa Athletic, Elgin City v Dunfermline, Inverness CT v Buckie Thistle, Montrose v Stirling Albion (1.30pm), Peterhead v East Fife, Raith Rovers v Forfar, Albion Rovers v St Mirren B (1.30pm), Celtic B v Morton, Kilmarnock v Falkirk, Stranraer v Partick (1.00pm).

Sunday, September 5: Queen of the South v Broomhill (2pm).

Tuesday, September 14: Rangers B v Ayr (7.30pm).

Penalty kicks will decide the outcome if scores are level after 90 minutes.

