Celtic and Rangers B teams learn SPFL Trust Trophy second round fixture dates

Celtic B will host Morton at the Penny Cars Stadium, Airdrie on Saturday, September 4, kick-off 3pm, while Rangers B welcome Ayr United to the C&G Systems Stadium, Dumbarton on Tuesday, September 14, 7.30pm kick-off.
The full fixture list is as follows:
Tuesday, August 31 - Hamilton v Hearts B (7.45pm).
Friday, September 3 - Airdrieonians v Queen’s Park (7.45pm).
Saturday, September 4 (3pm unless stated) - Aberdeen B v Arbroath, Cove Rangers v Stenhousemuir, Cowdenbeath v Alloa Athletic, Elgin City v Dunfermline, Inverness CT v Buckie Thistle, Montrose v Stirling Albion (1.30pm), Peterhead v East Fife, Raith Rovers v Forfar, Albion Rovers v St Mirren B (1.30pm), Celtic B v Morton, Kilmarnock v Falkirk, Stranraer v Partick (1.00pm).
Sunday, September 5: Queen of the South v Broomhill (2pm).
Tuesday, September 14: Rangers B v Ayr (7.30pm).
Penalty kicks will decide the outcome if scores are level after 90 minutes.