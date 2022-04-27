Celtic and Hearts managers nominated for SFWA award as part of five-man shortlist

However, they face stiff competition with Arbroath’s Dick Campbell, Malky Mackay of Ross County and Scotland men’s national team boss Steve Clarke also on the five-man shortlist.

It is a hugely competitive field given the achievements by the five managers.

Postecoglou has had a hugely positive impact at Celtic, rebuilding the team after they lost out on ten league titles in a row. He has led them to League Cup success and they could win the Premiership title over the next two games. In addition, he has done it by implementing an exciting style of player.

Along the M8, Neilson has guided Hearts to their first top-three finish in the top-flight since his first spell in charge at Tynecastle Park and have a 19-point lead over fourth. With the club also reaching the Scottish Cup final, they are guaranteed eight European fixtures next season.

After a ten-game winless run to start the league season, Mackay has led Ross County into the top six and they are currently in a European spot which would confirm a tremendous season for the Staggies and their manager.

There will be many in Scottish football who will see Campbell as the manager of the year after working wonders with Arbroath. They part-time Smokies took the Championship title to the penultimate day. They will not compete in the play-offs for a place in the Premiership.

Finally, Clarke has Scotland in the World Cup play-off with the national team two games from the World Cup.