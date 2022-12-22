Celtic and Hearts have February fixtures changed for Sky Sports coverage - Premiership live games in 2023

Celtic and Hearts have fixtures rescheduled after being selected by Sky Sports for live coverage in February.

The Scottish champions were due to travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone on Saturday, February 4. However, it has been pushed back to February 5 with a new 12pm kick-off time. Two weeks later Motherwell will host Hearts at the same time on February 19, rescheduled from Saturday, February 18.

So far they are the only two fixtures chosen for that month with six top-flight matches in January to be shown on Sky Sports. There are two remaining games to be broadcast live this month, with Rangers travelling to face Ross County on Friday evening and then Hibs’ home clash with Celtic on Wednesday, December 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports can show up to 48 matches from the Scottish Premiership this season. A new deal kicks in from the start of the 2024/25 campaign where the broadcaster will be able to show up to 60 games each season until 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following Scottish Premiership fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports in January and February:

Rangers vs Celtic – Monday, January 2 (12.30pm ko)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell vs Hibernian – Sunday, January 8 (12.30pm)

Dundee United vs Rangers – Sunday, January 8 (4pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports have selected two fixtures from the Premiership for live coverage. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Kilmarnock v Rangers – Wednesday, January 18 (8pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingston v Hearts – Sunday January 29 (1.30pm)

Dundee United v Celtic – Sunday, January 29 (4pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone v Celtic – Sunday, February 5 (12pm)