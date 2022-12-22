Celtic and Hearts have February fixtures changed for Sky Sports coverage - Premiership live games in 2023

The Scottish champions were due to travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone on Saturday, February 4. However, it has been pushed back to February 5 with a new 12pm kick-off time. Two weeks later Motherwell will host Hearts at the same time on February 19, rescheduled from Saturday, February 18.
So far they are the only two fixtures chosen for that month with six top-flight matches in January to be shown on Sky Sports. There are two remaining games to be broadcast live this month, with Rangers travelling to face Ross County on Friday evening and then Hibs’ home clash with Celtic on Wednesday, December 28.
Sky Sports can show up to 48 matches from the Scottish Premiership this season. A new deal kicks in from the start of the 2024/25 campaign where the broadcaster will be able to show up to 60 games each season until 2029.
The following Scottish Premiership fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports in January and February:
Rangers vs Celtic – Monday, January 2 (12.30pm ko)
Motherwell vs Hibernian – Sunday, January 8 (12.30pm)
Dundee United vs Rangers – Sunday, January 8 (4pm)
Kilmarnock v Rangers – Wednesday, January 18 (8pm)
Livingston v Hearts – Sunday January 29 (1.30pm)
Dundee United v Celtic – Sunday, January 29 (4pm)
St Johnstone v Celtic – Sunday, February 5 (12pm)
Motherwell v Hearts – Sunday, February 19 (12pm)