Celtic and Aberdeen games moved for TV but Hibs v Hearts snubbed by broadcasters

Sky Sports has announced that it will broadcast live Aberdeen’s trip to Ross County and Kilmarnock’s match against Celtic on round 32 of the top flight, but it has decided not to take up Hibs v Hearts at Easter Road. This is because the Sky cameras have been in Leith three times already this season and if Hibs reach the top six, then they are likely to want to broadcast their post-split match against Celtic.
Ross County v Aberdeen has been moved to a Friday night and will be now be played on Friday, April 14 with a 7.45pm kick off, while Kilmarnock v Celtic will take place on Sunday, April 16 at noon. The broadcaster and the SPFL have yet to announce TV picks for the following weekend, with round 33 the last set of matches before the league splits in two. The week before, Celtic take on Rangers at Parkhead.