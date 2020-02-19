Celtic among host of clubs to scout in-demand French ace who netted in astonishing 4-4 draw with PSG

Celtic were among a string of clubs to run the rule over Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy during the Unicorn's astonishing 4-4 draw with Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend.

Amiens raced into a 3-0 lead before the Parisian side roared back to take a 4-3 lead into second-half injury time. Guirassy struck his second goal of the game in the dying seconds to snatch a draw for the struggling Stade de la Licorne outfit and had a hand in all four goals scored by Luka Elsner's side.

According to the Daily Mail, a number of clubs were at the match to watch the 23-year-old hitman including Tottenham Hotspur, while Rangers were linked with the striker late last year according to reports in the French press.

Guirassy has struck 11 times in 34 games for Amiens and has had with Stade Lavallois, LOSC Lille and Auxerre. He has also been capped 24 times by France at Under-16, Under-19 and Under-20 level.

Amiens shelled out close to £5 million to buy Guirassy from German side FC Koln last summer after activating a clause in a loan deal, and with more than two years remaining on his contract, he could command fees of around £18 million if the Hauts-de-France side opt to sell in the summer.

The club are currently second bottom of Ligue 1, five points adrift of 18th-placed Dijon in the relegation play-off spot, and eight clear of basement boys Toulouse. The near-£20 million they would get from offloading the player would be a boost should they be relegated to Ligue 2.

The Arles-born striker was a player of interest in January with Brighton and Bournemouth both keeping tabs on him while Leicester City and Aston Villa were also understood to be in attendance last weekend.