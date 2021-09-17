Celtic allow loan exit for Irish under-21 international and Queen's Park return

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international spent the second half of last season at the Spiders under previous manager Ray McKinnon.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

After 11 games, helping the club to the League Two title, he returned to Celtic in the summer but has been unable to feature in Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad and after only one appearance for the Celtic B team, has been permitted to join the League One leaders for the remainder of the campaign.