Celtic allow loan exit for Irish under-21 international and Queen's Park return

Luca Connell in action for Celtic during a pre-season friendly against Charlton Athletic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international spent the second half of last season at the Spiders under previous manager Ray McKinnon.
Sign up to our Football newsletter
Sign up to our Football newsletter
After 11 games, helping the club to the League Two title, he returned to Celtic in the summer but has been unable to feature in Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad and after only one appearance for the Celtic B team, has been permitted to join the League One leaders for the remainder of the campaign.
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today