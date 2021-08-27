Celtic 'agree personal terms' with Giorgos Giakoumakis as club weighs up Odsonne Edouard bid from Rubin Kazan

Giorgos Giakoumakis is reportedly nearing a move to Celtic

Sky Sports are reporting that the Hoops are “close to agreeing personal terms” with the 26-year-old Greek striker and, all being well, are expected to snap him up for a fee of around £2.5 million.

2. Bundesliga side Werder Bremen were also keen on the Crete-born player but opted to turn their attention to other targets.

Giakoumakis scored 29 goals in 33 appearances last term and was top scorer in the Dutch top flight.

Meanwhile, Celtic are believed to be weighing up a bid of €18m for Odsonne Edouard from Russian Premier League club Rubin Kazan.

The two clubs recently did business with Swedish international defender Carl Starfelt moving to Celtic from Tatarstan earlier this summer.

Bordeaux are also said to be monitoring Edouard’s situation amid reports that the Ligue 1 side are keen on bringing the player back to France.

