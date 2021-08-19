Celtic 'agree fee for transfer target' as they look to fight off superior financial offer

Giorgos Giakoumakis has represented Greece on six occasions, scoring once. Picture: Getty

A bid of €2.5 million with a future sell-on percentage has been accepted by VVV-Venlo for the leading goalscorer in last season’s Eredivisie, say the Daily Record.

The Greek international, who is already said to have spoken with Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou, is in the final year of his deal and available for a cut-price fee following his club’s relegation to the second tier.

Celtic will now just have to agree terms with the 26-year-old. However, they face serious competition from Werder Bremen.

The German side were relegated from the Bundesliga last season but are still thought to be able to offer Giakoumakis a superior financial package.

Despite this, the player’s first choice remains Celtic with the likelihood of Europa League group-stage football this campaign after Postecoglou’s men defeated AZ 2-0 at Parkhead on Wednesday evening.

