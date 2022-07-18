Celtic 'agree deal' with French club to sign German centre-back

The Hoops were interested in the 23-year-old last summer when he was with Lausanne-Sport but he opted for a move to Ligue 1 instead.

However, after failing to win over current boss Régis Le Bris, making just 17 appearances last season, the German centre-back now appears to be on his way to Celtic with L’Equipe reporting that Jenz will join the Scottish Premiership champions in a bid to relaunch his career.

A season-long loan move, potentially with an option to buy, is said to be on the cards for the player who is under contract with Lorient until 2026 as Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou looks to strenghen his central defensive options for the title defence and Champions League assualt.

Celtic are also understood to be closing in on a deal for former St Mirren midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The Australian is a free agent after leaving Shanghai Port and is well known to Postecoglou during his time as Socceroos manager.

According to reports, Mooy will sign a contract for the season with an option for an extension.

The 31-year-old midfielder could be viewed as a replacement for Tom Rogic who left the club this summer.

Lorient defender Moritz Jenz (right) is reportedly set for a move to Celtic. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Mooy can play different midfield roles but is a predominantly forward-thinking player. His goalscoring form for Melbourne City saw him recruited by Manchester City but would never play a game for the English champions, impressing on loan at Huddersfield who would sign him for an initial £8million.

He has also played for Brighton & Hove Albion before making the move to China.

Mooy’s first steps in first-team football were at St Mirren, who signed him from Bolton Wanderers. He played 30 times for the Buddies before returning to Australia.

Postecoglou, after Saturday’s friendly draw with Blackburn Rovers, revealed he expects signings this week and that the club were close to the “end point” of their recruitment.

The Australian had previously addressed the links with Mooy while in Czech Republic during pre-season.

He said: “Aaron’s a fantastic footballer, somebody I know really well. I guess he’s getting linked with us.