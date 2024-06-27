Celtic address goalkeeper hunt and update on two key outfield targets amid 'challenges' filling key position

The latest transfer state-of-play at Celtic Park

Celtic are working hard to bring a new goalkeeper to the club in time for the start of the new season despite facing "challenges" filling the key position.

That is according to assistant manager John Kennedy who insists that securing a replacement for Joe Hart – who retired at the end of last season aged 37 – is an ongoing priority for the Parkhead club.

Hart hung up his gloves to great acclaim following the Scottish Cup final win over Rangers at Hampden last month leaving back-up duo Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist as the only recognised first-team goalkeepers at the club.

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has provided an update on the club's search for a new goalkeeper. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Hoops have been linked with a number of shotstoppers so far this summer including Sparta Prague's Peter Vindahl Jensen, Newcastle United veteran Martin Dubravka and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers but nothing concrete has materialised thus far.

Kennedy revealed that Celtic have encountered “challenges” in their negotiations with key targets but stressed that the club is doing everything it can to secure a new number one before the team embarks on its US pre-season tour next month.

He stated: “I think the club are working hard on that. Some targets have been identified and we’ve been working on that in the background. It’s a key position for us; we know it’s a position we need to get in. We want to do that as soon as we can.

“There are obviously some challenges in terms of the negotiations that will take place. But ultimately, we know it’s a key position for us. We want to get the key positions in as quickly as we can, so we get to work with them, and the manager and the board are working hard on that.”

Kennedy, speaking to Sky Sports, was also asked for an update relating to the pursuit of permanent moves for Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo following their successful loan spells from Norwich and Benfica respectively last term.

"Again, I think there's a lot of conversations happening," Kennedy added. "It's a time when players have been on holiday, and different things have been happening. We now come back for pre-season and hopefully in the coming weeks a few things will start to happen. There's a lot of plate-spinning and work getting done. Hopefully we'll start to see that materialising in the coming weeks."

Kennedy turned down an offer to join Ange Postecoglou in moving to Tottenham last summer to remain as part of Brendan Rodgers backroom staff at Parkhead. Despite an up and down season last term, the 40-year-old insisted he had never felt any regret about his decision.

"I've never looked at anything that way," he said. "When things are done and dusted and the decision is made you're fully committed to it. I've been a long time here, had lots of success and worked with terrific people. It's a great club to work for so I'm never going to have any regrets on that, especially when you see the scenes at the end of the season and see how special a club it is.