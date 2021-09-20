Celtic ace 'struggling' in training as report casts doubt over summer signing

James McCarthy joined Celtic this summer on a four-year deal. Picture: SNS

An article in The Athletic also reveals the 30-year-old was not somebody particularly wanted by the new Celtic manager or the club’s scouting department when he was snapped up on a four-year-deal.

McCarthy made his first start since joining his boyhood heroes in the 1-0 defeat to Livingston on Sunday, but was replaced on 70 minutes after an ineffective and error-strewn performance.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has a wealth of experience and a strong resume having moved from Hamilton Accies as a teenager down to Wigan Athletic in the English Premier League. He later had a six-year spell with Everton before the switch to Palace.

He has struggled with injury issues in recent years, which limited him to just 72 appearances across the previous five seasons and 43 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Message from the editor