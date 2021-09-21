Celtic ace reveals surgery in social-media post as international expected to miss two months

Greg Taylor has successfully undergone surgery to mend an injured shoulder, the Celtic left-back has revealed.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:07 am
Greg Taylor lies on the ground in pain during Celtic's 3-0 win over Ross County. Picture: SNS
The 23-year-old added a picture of himself to his Instagram stories with his arm in a sling. He included the caption: "Successful surgery. Road to recovery starts now."

The Scottish international suffered a recurrence of the issue he first sustained against AZ Alkmaar in the 3-0 win over Ross County the weekend before last.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Neither Taylor nor Celtic have said how long the player will be out for, though the Daily Record reports he’s expected to miss around two months.

Taylor’s absence saw a return of Boli Bolingoli to the starting XI for Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Livingston. The Belgian defender hadn’t featured at all for the Hoops since his infamous substitute appearance against Kilmarnock near the beginning of last season, which saw the postponement of three Celtic matches after it was found he’d flaunted Covid-19 restrictions in the week leading up to the match.

