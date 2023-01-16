Giorgos Giakoumakis is closing in on an exit from Celtic this month with reports of a €4million transfer agreed.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds have reached an agreement with the Scottish champions over the Greek striker’s signature. Yet, there is still interest from MLS outfit Atlanta United.

Speculation has surrounded the 28-year-old since December after it was understood talks over a new contract to remain at Celtic Park stalled, while it was reported in the player’s homeland that he was keen to move on and increase his salary which was reduced when he moved to Glasgow from Dutch side VVV Venlo.

Giakoumakis has since scored 26 goals in 57 appearances for the club, the latest the second in a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup final. It may be his final strike in the green and white hoops with the player in talks with the Japanese side regarding his personal demands.