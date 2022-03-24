Celtic accept Rangers tickets despite calls to 'stuff' allocation for Ibrox clash

Rangers had reportedly set aside 700 tickets for Celtic fans for the Sunday, April 3 clash, a move which marks a reopening of the away end for the derby fixture after the two previous meetings at Ibrox and Celtic Park this season took place without away fans.

Some Celtic fans had called on the club to reject the tickets with former Hoops striker John Hartson urging the club to “stuff the 700 tickets” saying the allocation should be “10,000 plus or nothing” in reference to the decision taken by Rangers in 2018 to reduce Celtic’s away allocation.

However, Celtic have now confirmed that away fans will be in attendance Ibrox with the club’s official ticket office stating on Twitter that those fans who missed out on the postponed match in March 2020 following the Covid outbreak will be first in line.

Celtic fans will return to Ibrox for the April 3 showdown with Rangers after the club accepted the ticket allocation on offer. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The post read: “Tickets for away match v. Rangers are now on sale to eligible STH. Tickets have been allocated to those STH who were originally offered tickets for the match v. Rangers on 15th March 2020 which was cancelled.

"Tickets are priced £52. Tickets can be purchased online. Booking fees apply online. The deadline to purchase is 2pm on Monday, 28th March.”

It is now anticipated that Celtic will reopen the away end at Parkhead for Rangers fans to attend the final Old Firm clash of the season following the Premiership split.