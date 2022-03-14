Ben Doak: Celtic manager has say on teenager after heavy speculation to Liverpool

Ange Postecoglou has warned to Ben Doak that the grass is not always greener on the other side of the border and Celtic is a ‘great place’ for success.

By David Oliver
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:25 pm
Celtic's Ben Doak during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Doak has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in a deal which would net Celtic just a training development fee for the 16-year-old winger.

And Postecoglou says success in the game can be achieved by staying at Celtic – with a nod to the careers of Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor and James Forrest as examples.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"When you look at the starting line-up [against Dundee United], there's a few boys who started out as ball boys for our club, you can't tell me they haven't had careers - they've represented their country, they've won trophies,” he said, in reference to McGregor and Forrest.

"There's a couple down south who started here too. People may think going down south is a reward or some guarantee of success, life - and football in general - shows you there are many avenues towards that goal.

"I think you're in a great place here if that's what your end game is."

Doak has played twice for the Parkhead first team and has shown up well in Lowland League appearances with the B team. The lure of working with Jurgen Klopp is said to have been a temptation, according to The Athletic.

But Postecoglou, who handed the teenager his senior debut in January, told BBC Sportsound his focus was “to look after the footballers that want to be here.”

"The footballers that don't want to be here? There's another avenue there for them,” he added.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

LiverpoolJames ForrestCallum McGregorKieran Tierney
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.