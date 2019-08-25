Celtic 3 - 1 Hearts: Champions cruise to victory over winless Hearts

Celtic teammates celebrate as Callum McGregor, left centre, makes it 2-0.
Celtic teammates celebrate as Callum McGregor, left centre, makes it 2-0.
Share this article
0
Have your say

Celtic cruised to a third successive Ladbrokes Premiership victory to remain above rivals Rangers in the league table.

More to follow...