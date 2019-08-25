Celtic 3 - 1 Hearts: Champions cruise to victory over winless Hearts Celtic teammates celebrate as Callum McGregor, left centre, makes it 2-0. Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Celtic cruised to a third successive Ladbrokes Premiership victory to remain above rivals Rangers in the league table. More to follow... Rangers boss drops transfer bombshell, reason for Celtic target's absence, Hibs boss explains Scott Allan substitution, Celtic may have 'made a mistake' selling striker - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Rangers boss Steven Gerrard issues warning to fans over behaviour, Celtic receive blow in hunt for right-back but keeper keen on permanent deal, English clubs eye up Aberdeen winger, Levein reassures striker over his future - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.