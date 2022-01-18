Celtic 2-0 Hibs extras: Josip Juranovic and special 1975 connection, Willie Collum misfortune, Hamming up Jock Stein on big screen

Man of the match

It was impossible not to be captivated by classy showing of Celtic debutant Reo Hatate, the midfielder’s inventive, immaculate passing and working of the angles with his darting runs suggesting a Callum McGregor-a-like. Yet, amid a clutch of impressive performers in the home ranks, Josip Juranovic’s endeavours demanded equal commendation. The Croatian was like a man possessed in bombing around the pitch, and effectively transformed from right-back, to right-winger and right-sided attacker over seconds so ubiquitous was his presence.

Then there is the fact the 26-year-old is a mean penalty taker. His third conversion from the spot may not have been as eye-catching as his Paneka in Leverkusen - his manager Ange Postecoglou might say mercifully - but the conviction with which he drilled low to send Matt Macey the wrong way means surely he has those duties on a permanent basis. A player with special talents, if he is the designated taker, it would place the 26-year-old in a special category when you recall that not since Roy Aitken in 1975 have these duties at Celtic been the preserve of a defender.

Celtic’s Josip Juranovic delights in the third successful penalty conversion of his five months with the Scottish club that would seem to put him in rare company. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Turning point

Hmmm, we wonder…not. It would be a shock if Kevin Nisbet got a wink of sleep last night. His preposterous clanger in scuffing the ball against the far post when a mere couple of yards out, and with the goal entirely at his mercy, is the sort that could haunt for weeks. It was a miss for the ages, and with Celtic going in front only a minute after this extraordinary third-minute let off, it was all of the “big moment” Hibs manager Shaun Maloney lamented afterwards.

Letdown

Celtic’s decision to break with precedent and offer the game on pay-per-view basis - to capitalise on the huge interest in their trio of Japanse acquisitions Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda, no doubt - might have allowed for an audience way beyond the 60,000 pumped-up punters inside Parkhead. We love the old “great advert for Scottish football” line though, and this would have been a corker to be beamed across all territories by Sky. Sometimes, our game can seem a little small-time and unsexy compared with its equivalent down south. Not last night.

Mad Men Actor Jon Hamm at Celtic Park last night..someone should talk to him about playing Jock Stein on the big screen. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Referee watch

Sympathy is rarely extended to Willie Collum. He deserved a little last night for being on the wrong side of a crucial call in the 25th minute. On first viewing, the penalty he awarded looked to follow Josh Doig dubiously moving his arm towards the ball as Liel Abada attempted to flick it over him in the box. Television replays showed, in fact, the defender’s hand had been in a pretty natural position and the ball had hit his arm after first grazing off his chest. There was no intent and, though many don’t seem to get it, intent is required for a penalty to be awarded. The rules of penalty handballs are the most misapplied in the game. So many punters and pundits just don’t seem to get that the ball striking hand in the box isn’t a penalty as a matter of course, and likewise if it strikes the hand in an unnatural position (this only offering a guide to possible intent). Collum will know, but he didn’t serve the principles, unwittingly.

Gave us a giggle

It always feels incongruous to see a Hollywood A-lister in the earthy surrounds of a Scottish football game and so it was with the Celtic Park directors’ box presence of the urbane Jon Hamm, who brought to life the complex Don Draper in televisual classic Mad Men. It did raise a thought. With his slicked back hair and commanding presence, Hamm could be perfect to portray Jock Stein in that long overdue committing of the Lisbon Lions incredible exploits to celluloid.

